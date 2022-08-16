August 16, 2022
Juan Francisco Estrada returns Sept 3

Estrada Argi

WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (42-3, 28 KOs) will defend his world 115lb title for the fourth time, when he faces Argi Cortés (23-2, 10 KOs) on September 3 at the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The bout will air on DAZN in the U.S., Azteca 7 in Mexico, and ESPN Knock Out in Latin America.

The fighters faced off today at the WBC’s “Coffee Tuesday” press conference in Mexico City.

Juan Francisco Estrada: “I am ready to make this defense, fully recovered from any injuries and very focused for this fight, which will be a war. Argi Cortés is a very good fighter, with a very good corner, and we are going to give the fans a great fight, because I am sure that we will both arrive with excellent preparation.”

Argi Cortés: “We are going to arrive with an excellent preparation, we know the quality of ‘Gallo’ Estrada but we also know what we have to do to beat him. I agree that it will be a great fight, I respect Estrada, but on September 3 I will surprise the world of boxing with my victory.”

  • I heard he was taking a tuneup in Mexico and here it is. That’s fine, he’s been out a year and a half. Estrada gets this out of the way and next year 115 should be on fire. Between Estrada, Chocolatito, Ioka, Bam, Martinez & Ancajas and even Donaire, that should be a great division to watch in 2023.

