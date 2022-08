By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former 2 division champ Badou Jack who is in Saudi Arabia to take on the undefeated Richard Rivera this weekend on the huge Usyk-Joshua 2 card shown on DAZN in the U.S. Jack talked about his goal to win a third title at cruiserweight, how he found his way from Sweden to the U.S. and shared his thoughts on the Usyk-Joshua rematch and potential showdown between Spence-Crawford and so much more in this exclusive interview.

