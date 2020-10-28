By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #4, WBC #7, WBA #8 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (16-0, 10 KOs) will clash with New Zealander, IBF#15 welterweight Bowyn Morgan (21-1, 11 KOs) on December 16 at the Bank West Stadium in Sydney, NSW, Australia.

Australian heavyweight contender and Rugby League legend Paul Gallen will clash with UFC and MMA star Mark Hunt on the undercard on a Main Event Foxtel Pay-Per-View show.

“It’s incredible to be in this position to put on one of the biggest live sporting events in Australia after the year we’ve all had,” said the CEO of No Limit Boxing, George Rose. “Hats off to everyone, especially the New South Wales Government, for the way in which they have managed the response to the pandemic, because the reality is without it, we wouldn’t be here today announcing this exciting event for punters to enjoy the week before Christmas.

“I expect it to not only be the biggest crowd for a fight in Australia this year, but also the biggest audience – full stop. Why wouldn’t it be? You’ve got the undisputed star of Australian boxing in Tim ( Tszyu) taking on the best from New Zealand in (Bowyn) Morgan.

“Then there’s the two legends, two absolute sporting icons in Gal ( Paul Gallen) and Mark ( Hunt) Everyone knows there’s no love lost between these two.”