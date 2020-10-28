By Ron Jackson

It has been announced that the long-awaited clash between the unbeaten South African and IBO All-Africa super middleweight champion Rowan Campbell and the veteran Ryno Liebenberg will take place at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday, December 19.

This bumper tournament which includes some other exciting matchups will be presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.

The rugged 36-year-old Liebenberg (20-7-1, 13 KOs), a ten year pro, has been involved in a number of grueling fights and has claimed the IBO All-Africa, IBO International, WBC International Silver, WBC International and South African light heavyweight titles before moving down to super middleweight where he captured the African Boxing Union title.

The 29-year-old Campbell has only been fighting as a pro since December 2016 and compiled a record of 12-0, 8 KOs. In his most recent fight in November last year he stopped the South African light heavyweight champion Nicolas Radley in four rounds in a non-title fight.

On the same card in an interesting match-up WBA Pan African cruiserweight champion Akani Phuzi (11-0, 5 KOs) meets the more experienced Johnny Muller (21-9-2, 14 KOs) in a scheduled ten.

The exiting WBA Pan African welterweight champion Jabulani Makhense goes in against the South African based Congolese Mardochee Katembo Kuvesa who has just come off a loss to Thulani Mbenge.

In another interesting clash South African junior middleweight champion Simon Dladla faces the exciting and hard-hitting Roarke Knapp for the vacant IBO Youth junior middleweight title.

Also, on the bill, Ricardo Malajika and Rofhiwa Nemeushungwa meet in a bout for the WBA Pan African bantamweight title.

IBO cruiserweight champion Keven Lerena will also be in action in a non-title fight against an opponent still to be named.

On paper, this is one of the best cards put together in recent years and sadly there will be no fans in attendance due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

However, fans will be able to watch the action live on Supersport.