Jaime Munguia arrival

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguía (35-0, 28 KOs) faces Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KOs) on Friday for the WBO Intercontinental middleweight title on DAZN. This will be Munguia’s third fight with trainer Erik “Terrible” Morales. Bumper tournament in South Africa on Dec 19 Interview: George Kambosos Jr

Top Boxing News

