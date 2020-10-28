Former light heavyweight Charles “Duke” Tanner (19-0,11 KOs), 38, was granted clemency by President Trump after serving 16 years in prison on a drug charge.

—–

Congratulations to former WBC and WBO heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, who was overwhelmingly re-elected as Mayor of Kiev.

—–

Leo Santa Cruz is looking to simultaneously become world champion in three weight divisions this Saturday against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Santa Cruz currently holds the WBA featherweight and WBA super featherweight titles and he is looking to add Davis’ WBA lightweight title.

—–

Burglars reportedly broke into the Los Angeles home of former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and got away with loot valued at $750,000. Junior and his family were not home at the time.