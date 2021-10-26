Tickets for the unification clash between undisputed WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC (franchise) lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosos are on sale now as the bitter foes clash at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 27, live worldwide on DAZN. Tickets are on sale now from $35.

The undercard will be released this week.

In order to attend the event, all spectators age 12 and older must provide proof of COVID19 vaccination and an appropriate ID matching the name on the vaccination documentation.

COVID-19 vaccination means having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to attending. Spectators may also show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Children under 12 can attend with a vaccinated adult. Proof of vaccination must be directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination and can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or by using the New York State Excelsior Pass or NYC COVID Safe App. Fully vaccinated spectators are not required to wear a mask. Everyone else (including children ages 2-11) must wear a face covering while inside the venue, except while actively eating or drinking.