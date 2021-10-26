Fights to look out for on Saturday…

DAZN: Cruiserweight Alen “The Savage” Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) will battle former world title challenger Eric “Drummer Boy” Molina (28-7, 20 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder at the O2 Arena in London. The is the card that was to have featured Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin before Whyte pulled out with an injury.

ESPN: Junior welterweight Jose “Chon” Zepeda (34-2, 26 KOs), winner of the 2020 Fight of the Year against Ivan Baranchyk, will face Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at MSG’s Hulu Theater. The is the card that was to have featured the first title defense of WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. before Smith got COVID.

Showtime: WBA welterweight champion Jamal “Shango” James (27-1, 12 KOs) will defend his title against unbeaten contender Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs), however, the best welterweight on the card could be in the co-feature where unbeaten Jaron “Boots” Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs) takes on Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder. The event takes place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.