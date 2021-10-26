By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #3 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (20-0, 16 KOs) will collide with former WBA light heavyweight challenger Trent Broadhurst (22-4, 14 KOs) on December 4 in a tune-up fight before he challenges Mairis Breidis for the IBF cruiserweight championship early in 2022.

“He’s been out of the ring for 12 months and Briedis has had his warm-up and defended his world title,” Opetaia’s manager Michael Francis, told AAP. “Jai doesn’t want to go in rusty. He needs to blow off the cobwebs and get out there and fight.

“…he’ll get a lot out of it. Trent’s a good fighter. He’s no easy beat, but we would hope Jai would put him away within four or five rounds.”

“We’re doing our best to bring [Briedis-Opetaia] either to Sydney or the Gold Coast on February 4. Jai will fight on December 4 and then on February 4. We’re working very hard to bring it here. They’re interested in coming here. It just depends on making the fight make sense financially.”