By Przemek Garczarczyk

“How you can be shocked when I told you what I’m gonna do to you? I’m the most simple fighter in the whole world: I just knock people out and there’s really nothing you can do” – “Savage” Babic talks about Saturday’s fight with on DAZN vs. Eric Molina, has no love lost to Filip Hrgovic, and how he really loves to KO people.

