“How you can be shocked when I told you what I’m gonna do to you? I’m the most simple fighter in the whole world: I just knock people out and there’s really nothing you can do” – “Savage” Babic talks about Saturday’s fight with on DAZN vs. Eric Molina, has no love lost to Filip Hrgovic, and how he really loves to KO people.

  • Alen is a wonderful bridgerweight talent, who will go very far in that division. Since the division is in its infancy, he will have to also beat up a few heavyweights in the process. I expect Alen Babic to win a world bridgerweight championship in the next 3 years.

    • Alright I’ll bite. If Bridgerweight is a thing…and whether people choose to recognize it or not, it IS a thing now…..then why would he have to “beat up a few Heavyweights” outside of Molina? Ryan Rozicki got a title shot at Bridgerweight after only 13 fights, with just about all of his fights being at Cruiserweight. Apparently it doesn’t take much to get a title shot here. Not sure there’s a need for him to stray outside this new weight class. ‘Course, if he wants Hrgovic that much, I guess he’ll have to for that…

    • >