By Ron Jackson

In one of the most anticipated South African clashes in recent times Brandon Thysse meets Boyd Allen in the [email protected] junior middleweight final over ten rounds at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night, in their long-awaited return fight.

The tournament will be shown live on SuperSport Action (DStv ch 210), SuperSport Grandstand (DStv ch 201) and SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv ch 208) from 6.30pm.

World famous Hall of Fame referee Stan Christodoulou will be ringside as the video referee, a first for Supersport viewers.

This will be a rematch with Allen (5-0-1, 4 KOs) winning the first fight on 10 May last year in a closely fought split decision. Allen will also be defending the WBA Pan African junior middleweight title.

Since the win over Thysse, Allen has fought to a hard-earned majority eight round draw against Alexander Zhuravskiy and a tenth-round stoppage win over Tristan Truter in the semi-final of the [email protected]

Thysse (13-2-1, 10 KOs) has also had two fights since the loss to Allen, a low key eight round points decision over Mbiya Kanku (8-4-1) and a seventh round knockout win against Roarke Knapp in the semi-final of the [email protected]

This is a fight that could go either way but with Allen a slight favourite.

In a clash for the third and fourth place of the [email protected], Roarke Knapp (9-1-1, 7 KOs) faces Tristan Truter (8-2, 5 KOs), also over ten rounds.

Also on the card is prospect Jabulani Makhense (9-0, 4 KOs) in against the more experienced Eric Kapia (22-3-2, 4 KOs) with the WBA Pan African welterweight title at stake in a scheduled ten rounder.

In an interesting matchup, Keaton Gomes (6-1, 4 KOs) meets Lebogang Mashitoa (7-1-2, 2 KOs) over ten rounds at cruiserweight.

Super middleweights Covin Ray (5-0, 3 KOs) and Karabo Mokupi meet over six rounds in the opening bout of the evening.