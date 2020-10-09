Southern California’s Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (13-1, 7 KOs) has traveled across the country to the backyard of Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano (15-9-1, 11 KOs) to fight for the vacant WBA Fedecentro super bantamweight title. This will be the second of four consecutive boxing events aired on Telemundo. The site will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans.

How are you feeling ahead of your Telemundo debut?

I’m definitely ready. This is an opportunity for me to get even more recognition for myself.

How was your preparation for this fight?

It went really well. I am training again with Manny Robles. He was my trainer at the beginning of my career and now he is training me again. We have been working on a lot of different things. We definitely worked on me being more versatile with my punches, head movement, and just not being predictable.

How would you best describe your style of fighting?

I have an aggressive style and I like to throw body punches.

Have you had the opportunity to see your opponent fight?

Yes, I have watched some videos on him. He throws some strong hooks and likes to come forward.

You traveled across the country for this fight where he is pretty much a local. Do you see this as an advantage for him?

I really don’t think about who has or does not have advantages. My focus is on winning the fight.

What kind of fight should fans expect Friday?

Both of us like to fight coming forward throwing power punches. This will be a very exciting fight for the fans.

“El Alacran” Lozano vs “The Beast” Sanchez is presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Thompson Boxing and will air live at 12 AM by the Telemundo Network