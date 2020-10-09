Navarrete favored to win WBO title tonight Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) and Rubén Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) meet tonight in the Bubble at the MGM Hotel Casino in Las Vegas for the WBO featherweight championship. Navarrete, who was WBO super bantamweight world champion with five defenses, is a 3:1 favorite to become a two-division world champion. The title is vacant due to Shakur Stevenson move up to the 130lb division. Thysse-Allen collide in [email protected] final

