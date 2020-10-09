By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Upcoming busy-punching hard-hitter WBC#7/IBF#3 Hiroaki Teshigawara (22-2-2, 15 KOs), 122, scored his fourth defense of his OPBF 122-pound belt when he caught up with OPBF#15 Shingo Kawamura (15-7-4, 8 KOs), 122, and halted him at 1:40 of the sixth session in a scheduled twelve on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. The champ turned loose from the outset, sweeping all rounds prior to his expected stoppage—all 50-45 for him. Teshigawara, 30, floored him with a flurry of punches and battered the lanky southpaw Kawamura, also 30, almost at will upon the resumption of the fight. The ref called a well-timed halt to save the loser from further punishment.

The victor registered his sixth knockout in a row with an impressive stoppage. His grudge fight with Ryo Akaho (who previously edged Teshigawara by a split duke four years ago before his currently winning streak of ten bouts) will be awaited by our fight fans.

The semi-windup saw Kanehiro Nakagawa, 130, defeat ex-national ruler Taiki Minamoto, 130, by a unanimous nod (78-74 twice, 79-74) over eight.

Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.

