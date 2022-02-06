Former welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman commented on his 12-round unanimous decision over former super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“This was a comeback fight after two and a half years away,” said Thurman. “I wish I had my best performance, but I did the best I could under the circumstances. “I grade this performance a C+ or B- for myself…we rocked him. We weren’t able to put him down and out, but we had a great performance and a great fight.

“I want the belts. I want the champions. I want to be back on top, so whoever is willing to send Keith Thurman the contract, let’s go!”