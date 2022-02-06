IBF mini-flyweight champion Rene Mark Cuarto (20-2-2, 11 KOs) retained his 105lb world title with a seven round technical majority decision over former world champion Pedro Taduran (14-4-1, 11 KOs) in their rematch on Sunday at the Digos City Gymnasium in Digos City, Philippines. Cuarto dropped Taduran in the second round. Cuarto was deducted two points for an intentional headbutt in round three. Cuarto put Taduran on the deck again in the fifth round. The bout was finally stopped in round seven due to a nasty cut suffered by Taduran and sent to the cards. Scores were 65-64, 66-64 for Cuarto and 65-65. Cuarto previously defeated Taduran twelve months ago by twelve round unanimous decision. This was Cuarto’s first defense.