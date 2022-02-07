Cuellar KOs Blandon in six Unbeaten WBA #7, WBO #8 super flyweight David “General” Cuellar (21-0, 14 KOs) scored a sicth round KO over Ricardo “Big Bang” Blandon (15-5, 9 KOs) on Sunday night in Cancun, Mexico. A vicious Cuellar body shot put Blandon down for several minutes. Six straight knockouts for Cuellar, who won the WBC Fecarbox Silver title. Kambosos decision coming soon Cuarto beats Taduran again, retains IBF 105lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

