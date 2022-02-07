By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Unified WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos should soon make a decision on who he will clash with and what venue in Australia in 2022.

“I don’t have a preference on which I want to fight, I would fight them both (Lomanchenko and Haney) on the same night if I had to,” Kambosos told AAP. “It’s about who comes in with the better offer. The ball is in their court to step up to the table and show how much they want this fight. I’ve got all the belts and all the jewels so they have got to travel here.

Kambosos named Marvel Stadium (Melbourne), Rod Laver Stadium (Melbourne), ANZ Stadium (Sydney) and the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) as possible venues.