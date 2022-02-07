By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Unified WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos should soon make a decision on who he will clash with and what venue in Australia in 2022.
“I don’t have a preference on which I want to fight, I would fight them both (Lomanchenko and Haney) on the same night if I had to,” Kambosos told AAP. “It’s about who comes in with the better offer. The ball is in their court to step up to the table and show how much they want this fight. I’ve got all the belts and all the jewels so they have got to travel here.
Kambosos named Marvel Stadium (Melbourne), Rod Laver Stadium (Melbourne), ANZ Stadium (Sydney) and the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) as possible venues.
It wont be at any big stadium as I’ve heard that they don’t have the money for it as they were relying on sponsorship dollars to pay for that and they hit a brick wall.
The smaller Rod Laver Stadium makes sense.
How is anyone going to travel to Australia when it’s basically a prison right now. It’s a real shame. No one can attent the fight.
The fight will have to be made here, England, Dubai or here.
Either way, Kambosos is in the driver’s seat.
Would really like to see Kambosos vs Lomanchenko. Should be a good fight.
Would be interesting. George seems like he be significantly bigger rehydrated than Loma at fight time. Loma had problems with Teofimo’s size.
Haney and Loma have both made it Crystal clear that they will fight in Australia.
DAZN wants to grow it’s base there and maybe that is an angle to get more money over the course of a three fight deal for George.
George has all the belts, but needs one of the opponents to bring the cash.
I’d prefer to see him fight Haney because I prefer to watch fights on DAZN over ESPN+ PPV.
I haven’t heard anyone else’s name even in the conversation. So if he fights Loma or Haney, I’m just fine with that and they can fight on Jupiter if they want.
How nice it is Lomanchenko gets to cut to the front of the line every time. Lomo barely fight anymore and didnt fight the best challenges when he was on top.
Haney consistently calls out the best fighters and ask for the toughest fights. Got vaccinated and agreed to go to Australia.
While, Lomo gets rewarded when he ask for the franchise titles to avoid toughest challenges.
First Lomo then Teo. And now Kambo getting uneasy when its time to fight Haney.
Kambo was just up Teo’s a$$.
A total diff energy with Haney.
What happened to the Teo-Loma rematch all you guys seemed to want before?
HE’S RUNNING FROM HANEY… PERIOD… I WATCH ALL THE POD CAST AND HE BRINGS LOMANCHENKO IN THE PICTURE WHO HASN’T FOUGHT ANYBODY IN QUITE AWHILE… IT AIN’T ABOUT THE MONEY!!! IT’S ABOUT THE EASIER FIGHT IN HIS MIND… WHO’S HE TRYING TO BULLSHIT… KAMBOSOS CLEAR UP THE LIGHTWEIGHT PICTURE YA SISSY!!!!!