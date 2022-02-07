The main televised boxing action this weekend takes place in London.

The weekend kicks off on Friday at the famed York Hall where WBO #4 middleweight Danny Dignum (13-0-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO Euro belt against Grant Dennis (17-3, 3 KOs). Also on the card is unbeaten IBF #3, WBA #6, WBO #11 bantamweight Lee McGregor (11-0, 9 KOs) against Diego Alberto Ruiz (24-3, 12 KOs).

The main bout of the week is Saturday at the Alexandra Palace where two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) meets world-rated John Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) in a twelve round super middleweight encounter on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia). Jacobs is a narrow -175 favorite.