February 7, 2022
Boxing News

Fight Week

The main televised boxing action this weekend takes place in London.

The weekend kicks off on Friday at the famed York Hall where WBO #4 middleweight Danny Dignum (13-0-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO Euro belt against Grant Dennis (17-3, 3 KOs). Also on the card is unbeaten IBF #3, WBA #6, WBO #11 bantamweight Lee McGregor (11-0, 9 KOs) against Diego Alberto Ruiz (24-3, 12 KOs).

The main bout of the week is Saturday at the Alexandra Palace where two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) meets world-rated John Ryder (30-5, 17 KOs) in a twelve round super middleweight encounter on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia). Jacobs is a narrow -175 favorite.

Kambosos decision coming soon

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >