This past Saturday, undefeated lightweight prospect Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (13-0, 9 KOs) stopped Charlie Serrano (16-7-2, 5 KOs) in the second round in the Winfield Dunn Center at Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee. In round one, Tomlin was feeling out Serrano, looking for an opening to land a big shot. That shot came in round two when Tomlin landed a left hook to the liver, sending Serrano to the canvas. Serrano couldn’t continue and the fight was stopped at the 1:45 mark of the second round.