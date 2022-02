World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), co-founded by CEO Terry Hollan and matchmaker Guy Taylor, has announced it has signed 2-time world title challenger “Mighty” Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 24 KOs) to a multi-year promotional contract. Palcite is presently ranked IBF #9 and WBO #14 at bantamweight.

Palcite joins lightweight prospect Luis “Koreano” Torres (14-0, 9 KOs) in the relatively new WCBS stable.