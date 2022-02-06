Claressa Shields easily retained her collection of world titles outclassing challenger Ema Kozin over ten rounds on Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales.

“I thought there were plenty of moments where the referee should have stopped it,” Shields said. “I give myself an A-. The only thing I didn’t do was get the damn knockout! She took six, seven, eight shots without responding. I thought her corner might have stopped it.”

The real action started after the bout concluded when Shields’ arch-rival Savannah Marshall offered her some robust criticism.

“If you perform like that against me, I’ll absolutely wipe the floor with you,” Marshall told Shields. “You just went ten rounds with an absolute child, people were walking out. Pillow fists. That was embarrassing.”

Shields responded “You couldn’t wipe my drawers. You couldn’t do shit with me. I ain’t no punk. Where your gold medals at?”

If Marshall successfully defends her WBO title later this year, the stage will be set for the two to face off at last.