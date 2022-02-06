It’s been three years since WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz defended his 126lb title, but “El Terremoto” now plans to return to the division. “We want to unify and defend our title. We want all the champions at 126 pounds,” said Santa Cruz after shutting out Keenan Carbajal over ten rounds on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“We’re going to go back to the gym, get better and work on what we did wrong,” Santa Cruz said. “I went good rounds. If I had gone in there and finished him fast, I wouldn’t have gotten the experience I needed. I felt the long layoff a little bit, but I did my best and hopefully the fans loved it and want to see me again.”