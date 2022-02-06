Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez moved up two weight divisions on short notice and still won the WBC super flyweight title against former champion Carlos Cuadras on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

“That was a tough ass fight,” said Rodriguez. “He brought out a Jesse Rodriguez I didn’t know was in me. I’m so happy. I knew it was going to be a tough fight, he’s a true warrior, I thought I was going to get him out of there but he’s so strong.

“I stuck to the game plan, used my angles, but in the fifth round I knew he wasn’t going to go so I stayed composed and did my work.”

As for the future, Rodriguez stated, “I feel good at this weight so I will stay here for now but if I get a good fight at 108lbs or 112lbs, maybe I’ll get the winner of Chocolatito vs. Martinez, who knows? – I’m just open to the best fights.”