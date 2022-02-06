Years of rivalry and a river of bad blood carried Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams into Saturday’s grudge match in Cardiff, Wales, with Eubank dropping Williams four times but unable or unwilling to finish him.

“I wanted to teach that man a lesson, he said some quite menacing things to me in the lead-up to this fight,” Eubank said afterward. “I wanted to punish him – I didn’t want to knock him out in one round, I wanted to punish him.

“Headbutts, headlocks… I am surprised he didn’t get disqualified. But I took it like a man and I punished him like I said I would. It was a fun night. I think I showed some of my critics a different side to me.

“There was no danger, if I had stepped on the gas at any point in the fight he would have been gone. There are levels to this game. Don’t be a big mouth against guys you can get hurt against.”