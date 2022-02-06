Former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) on Saturday night inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Coming off a 31-month layoff, Thurman progressively busted up the very game Barrios but never came close to getting a stoppage. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 118-110.
Best $75 I never spent.
same here lol
Same here . Lol
Agreed. The free fights were worth watching, however.
Keith Diarrhea mouth Thurman is trash. He always talks as if he is some great boxing God. Even the commentator said “Keith is one of the greatest Welters of all times” I lost my sht this man better avoid Spence and Crawford
Crawford vs Thurman has to happen next with Crawford getting 80 percent of the purse.
Crawford will destroy this trash talking meme
Good seeing him back. Good win.
Tank beat Barrios way worse that Thurman did…and Tank is a midget! Crawford destroys Thurman.
Keiths hairline stayed retired. Looks like he Bundu’d it a little but hopes to be One-time next time.
Give the man a break. Thurman has been out of action for over 2 years. He looked good and will be better as a result of this fight. Like the ringside commentators said, if the fight was with 8oz gloves instead of the 10 oz insisted by Barrios, then Barrios may not have survived the full 12 rounds.
hilarious comment
Or those granny ribs might have collapsed under the pin point body shots.
No surprise here.
Very predictable.
Step it up Thurman.
Crawford should be next. But doubt it
No disrespect but this fight should have been on Showtime or ESPN. Too many mediocre fights on ppv.
Crawford???Ugas beats Thurman easily…lol