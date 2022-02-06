Thurman defeats Barrios in comeback fight Former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) on Saturday night inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Coming off a 31-month layoff, Thurman progressively busted up the very game Barrios but never came close to getting a stoppage. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 118-110. Thurman: I want the belts Bam beats Cuadras for WBC superfly belt

