February 6, 2022
Boxing Results

Thurman defeats Barrios in comeback fight

Keith Thurman Vs Mario Barrios 02.05.22 02 05 2022 Fight Ryan Hafey Premier Boxing Champions
Photo: Ryan Hafey/
Premier Boxing Champions

Former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) on Saturday night inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Coming off a 31-month layoff, Thurman progressively busted up the very game Barrios but never came close to getting a stoppage. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 118-110.

Thurman: I want the belts
Bam beats Cuadras for WBC superfly belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Keith Diarrhea mouth Thurman is trash. He always talks as if he is some great boxing God. Even the commentator said “Keith is one of the greatest Welters of all times” I lost my sht this man better avoid Spence and Crawford

    Reply

  • Keiths hairline stayed retired. Looks like he Bundu’d it a little but hopes to be One-time next time.

    Reply

  • Give the man a break. Thurman has been out of action for over 2 years. He looked good and will be better as a result of this fight. Like the ringside commentators said, if the fight was with 8oz gloves instead of the 10 oz insisted by Barrios, then Barrios may not have survived the full 12 rounds.

    Reply
    • >