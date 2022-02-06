Flyweight Fernando Diaz (10-1-1, 3 KOs), originally slated to face Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, took a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Lorenzo Smith (10-0, 8 KOs). Smith recovered from a fifth round knockdown to win 96-93, 96-93, 95-94.

Light Heavyweight Khalil Coe (2-0-1, 2 KOs) blew away Dylan O’Sullivan (1-1, 0 KOs) in two rounds.

Middleweight Elijah Garcia (10-0, 9 KOs) stopped Antonio Louis Hernandez (6-12-2, 4 KOs) after the completion of three rounds.

Heavyweight Adam Stewart (13-1-1, 8 KOs) dropped Alvin Davie (6-3, 5 KOs) in round six en route to a six round unanimous decision. Scores were 60-53 3x.