Late sub Luke Santamaria (12-2-1, 7 KOs) won an upset ten round unanimous decision over WBA #4, WBC #8, WBO #12 welterweight Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs). Ramos rocked Santamaria in round one, but Santamaria recovered to win 96-94, 96-94, 98-92.

Super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) won a narrow ten round split decision over Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (19-4, 12 KOs). Juarez was deducted a point for an elbow in round seven. An unintentional headbutt made Karl’s face a bloody mess. Karl rallied late. Scores were 95-94 for Karl, 95-94, 96-93 for Juarez.

Unbeaten super lightweights Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-1, 8 KOs) and Kent Cruz (16-0-2, 10 KOs) both kept their Os. Cruz down twice in round five, but managed to claw back for an eight round split draw. Scores: 76-74, 74-76, 75-75.

Middleweight Fernando Vargas, Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs) dropped Kody Koboski (2-1, 2 KOs) in round one and got a referee’s stoppage in round three.