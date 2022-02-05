Results from Wales Heavyweight Otto Wallin (23-1, 14 KOs) won a very forgettable eight round decision over journeyman Kamil Sokolowski (11-25-2, 4 KOs) in an off-TV bout. Score was 79-74. Former SA and world champion dies at 44

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

