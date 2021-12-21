Thurman: My time is now

The February 5 clash between former unified welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman and former super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Both Thurman and Barrios will look to rebound from their first career defeats with statement victories. Thurman will be returning to the ring after a 30-month absence.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, go on sale tomorrow at 10AM.

Keith Thurman: “It’s been a long time coming for my return to the ring, and I can’t wait to compete again. In 2022, I will remind the world of boxing that Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is a fighter not to forget. I look not to the past nor to the future, I’m back now, and I’m ready to fight. I dream big, and now is the time to make that dream a reality. Get ready, because I’m putting in the work to put on a show against Mario Barrios on February 5 on pay-per-view. It’s begun and my time is now.”