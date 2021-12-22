Unbeaten Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa (5-0, 1 KO) dethroned WBA minimumweight champion Victorio “Vic” Saludar (21-5, 11 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Tuesday night at Hotel Catalonia in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Saludar pressed the action, but it was southpaw Rosa who dropped Saludar in round three with a cracking straight left. Saludar continued to stalk. Rosa was credited with another knockdown in round nine, but Saludar floored Rosa in round ten and upped the pressure late. In the end, scores were 116-109, 113-112 Rosa, 113-112 Saludar.

_