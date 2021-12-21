Recent title challenger and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (16-1, 8 KOs) faces Xavier Martinez (17-0, 11 KOs) in a WBC junior lightweight world title eliminator on January 29 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Conceição-Martinez and a co-feature will air live on ESPN while undercard bouts will stream on ESPN+.

“This has all the makings of a special, action-packed main event,” said Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. “Conceição nearly defeated the great Oscar Valdez for the title, while Martinez is a young kid hoping to make a name in the 130-pound division.”

Conceição is rated WBC #4, while Martinez, who recently signed a multi-fight pact with Top Rank, is WBC #14.