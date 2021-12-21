By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney (22-2, 14 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over rugged Froilan Saludar (32-5-1, 22 KOs) in a junior bantamweight bout on Tuesday night at The Star Event Centre in Sydney, Australia. After a close first round, Moloney took over and punished Saludar the rest of the way. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-91.

IBF #11 WBA #14, WBO #15 light heavyweight Faris Chevalier (12-1, 7 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over former IBO world champion Renald Quinlan (13-8, 8 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 100-90, 99-92.

6’7 southpaw heavyweight Jackson Murray (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over David Tuliloa (2-4, 2 KOs). Mercy stoppage by the referee at 2:50.

After a lengthy glove snafu, junior lightweight Manuer Matet (4-1, 2 KOs) won an entertaining six round unanimous decision over Jye Lane Taylor (3-2, 1 KO). Scores were 60-55, 59-55, 59-55.

Other Results:

Aaron Cocco TKO3 Tim Simona (cruiserweight)

Daniel Harwood KO2 Caleb Sims (featherweight)