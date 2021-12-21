A purse bid for the WBO middleweight mandatory championship contest between Demetrius Andrade and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly will be held at noon on January 15 at WBO Headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The minimum purse bid will be $200,000 with a 75/25 purse split for Andrade. Andrade is promoted by Matchroom, Alimkhanuly is promoted by Top Rank.
Top Boxing News
Good for Andrade. Boring fighter but still active. Ummmm charlo??? Is he scheduled to fight anytime soon or is he gonna continue hiding from all the big names that are willing to fight him?
I actually read that Andrade is thinking about vacating and moving up instead of taking this fight. I wouldn’t be surprised – it seems like a high risk/low reward type of fight and he simply cannot afford to lose this type of a fight right now. That big fight he’s always calling for might not come anyway, but he’d guarantee it wouldn’t if loses to Alimkhanuly.
Lucie. Thats a good point. Saddens me that charlo nor GGG have enough sack to fight this guy.