WBO schedules Andrade-Alimkhanuly purse bid A purse bid for the WBO middleweight mandatory championship contest between Demetrius Andrade and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly will be held at noon on January 15 at WBO Headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The minimum purse bid will be $200,000 with a 75/25 purse split for Andrade. Andrade is promoted by Matchroom, Alimkhanuly is promoted by Top Rank. Thurman-Barrios PPV undercard set

