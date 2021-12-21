The TV undercard is set for the February 5 FOX PPV featuring the return of former welterweight champion Keith Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) against Mario Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) at a site to be named.

The co-feature is WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) against Keenan Carbajal (23-2-1, 15 KOs). Also in action are welterweight Abel Ramos (27-4-2, 21 KOs) against Josesito Lopez (38-8, 21 KOs), and former bantam/super bantam champion Luis Nery (31-1, 24 KOs) against unbeaten Carlos Castro (27-0, 12 KOs).

The Thurman-Barrios telecast will be going head-to-head with a clash between former world champions Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) and Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California, on an ESPN platform to be named.