The TV undercard is set for the February 5 FOX PPV featuring the return of former welterweight champion Keith Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) against Mario Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) at a site to be named.
The co-feature is WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) against Keenan Carbajal (23-2-1, 15 KOs). Also in action are welterweight Abel Ramos (27-4-2, 21 KOs) against Josesito Lopez (38-8, 21 KOs), and former bantam/super bantam champion Luis Nery (31-1, 24 KOs) against unbeaten Carlos Castro (27-0, 12 KOs).
The Thurman-Barrios telecast will be going head-to-head with a clash between former world champions Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) and Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California, on an ESPN platform to be named.
PPV!? Enough with this BS already! Thurman vs Barrios, Spence vs Ugas will do low numbers. Fans are tired of BS fights. Spence vs Crawford needs to be made.
Dare I ask why the return fight of Keith Thurman is on PPS (Pay-Per-Screw)?
Garg G: Agreed man. Mr. HurtmanThurman is not ppv material. He spends more time on the injured reserve than Anything. Wander what gets injured this fight.
Because, with his schedule, it’ll probably be 2-3 years before we see him fight again.
Anything is PPV Nowadays..lol