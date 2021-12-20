By Héctor Villarreal

Dominican Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa (4-1,1KO) and WBA minimumweight champion Victorio “Vic” Saludar (21-4, 11 KOs) of the Philippines, both weighed in at 105 pounds for the world championship match on the main event of the international card promoted by Shuan Boxing for Tuesday night at Hotel Catalonia in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Erick Rosa 105 vs Victorio Saludar 105

Frency Fortunato 125.6 vs Alejandro Gonzalez 125.4

Angel Cruz 148.2 vs Luis Romero 148.2

Ernesbadi Begue 178.4 vs Felipe Romero 177

Felix Parada 228.6 vs Francisco Silvens 249

Adrian Morel 124 vs Otabek Kholmatov 126

Jose Manuel Aguirre 138 vs Milner Marcano 135

Yan Santana 133 vs Juan Nicasio 137

Drew Dwelly 162 vs Wilkin Vidal 167