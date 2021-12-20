By Héctor Villarreal
Dominican Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa (4-1,1KO) and WBA minimumweight champion Victorio “Vic” Saludar (21-4, 11 KOs) of the Philippines, both weighed in at 105 pounds for the world championship match on the main event of the international card promoted by Shuan Boxing for Tuesday night at Hotel Catalonia in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Erick Rosa 105 vs Victorio Saludar 105
Frency Fortunato 125.6 vs Alejandro Gonzalez 125.4
Angel Cruz 148.2 vs Luis Romero 148.2
Ernesbadi Begue 178.4 vs Felipe Romero 177
Felix Parada 228.6 vs Francisco Silvens 249
Adrian Morel 124 vs Otabek Kholmatov 126
Jose Manuel Aguirre 138 vs Milner Marcano 135
Yan Santana 133 vs Juan Nicasio 137
Drew Dwelly 162 vs Wilkin Vidal 167
One guy feels the need to go full HAZMAT suit, while two guys are perfectly fine standing there in their underwear and an old man doesn’t even need a mask.