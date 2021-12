Zerafa victorious By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing WBA #8 middleweight Michael Zerafa (29-4, 18 KOs) stopped Siliveni Nawai (12-5-1, 8 KOs) on Monday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Zerafa dominated his opponent from round one and in round four the corner of the Fijian threw the towel into the ring. Zerafa is now scheduled to clash with IBF #15 rated middleweight Issac Hardman (12-0, 10 KOs) on a nationally televised Foxtel promotion April 6. Rosa, Saludar make weight Christmas Week Emotions

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.