Three WBA world title fights are scheduled for Saturday, including two super champions seeing action.

In London, WBA super and IBF unified super lightweight champion Josh Taylor defends his belt against WBA mandatory Apinun Khongsong in a bout that can be seen on ESPN+. Taylor is a 40:1 favorite to retain the titles and set up a showdown with WBC/WBO champ Jose Ramirez for undisputed 140lb honors.

In Mashantucket, Connecticut, WBA super and IBF unified super welterweight champion Jeison Rosario meets WBC champion Jermell Charlo in a unification showdown. This can be seen on Showtime’s Charlomania PPV. Charlo is a -450 favorite to unify the three belts. The remaining 154lb titlist is WBO king Patrick Teixeira.

On the same telecast, WBA regular super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa defends his title against #14 rated Damien Vazquez. Figueroa is a 40:1 favorite to hold on the famed black and gold belt.