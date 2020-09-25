WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
September 25, 2020
Boxing News

Three WBA belts in play this weekend

Three WBA world title fights are scheduled for Saturday, including two super champions seeing action.

In London, WBA super and IBF unified super lightweight champion Josh Taylor defends his belt against WBA mandatory Apinun Khongsong in a bout that can be seen on ESPN+. Taylor is a 40:1 favorite to retain the titles and set up a showdown with WBC/WBO champ Jose Ramirez for undisputed 140lb honors.

In Mashantucket, Connecticut, WBA super and IBF unified super welterweight champion Jeison Rosario meets WBC champion Jermell Charlo in a unification showdown. This can be seen on Showtime’s Charlomania PPV. Charlo is a -450 favorite to unify the three belts. The remaining 154lb titlist is WBO king Patrick Teixeira.

On the same telecast, WBA regular super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa defends his title against #14 rated Damien Vazquez. Figueroa is a 40:1 favorite to hold on the famed black and gold belt.

Reyes stops Rodriguez, remains unbeaten

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>