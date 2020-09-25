September 25, 2020
Reyes stops Rodriguez, remains unbeaten

Undefeated welterweight prospect Mark Reyes Jr. (13-0, 11 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez (13-9-1, 5 KOs) on Thursday night at the Civic Center, in Biloxi, Mississippi. Reyes dropped Rodriguez twice in round four and got a referee’s stoppage after a fearsome barrage of punches at 1:51. Eight straight KOs now for Reyes, who hails from Tampa, Florida

In the co-feature, unbeaten welterweight Michael Williams Jr (13-0, 9 KOs) scored a second round KO over Thomas Miller (6-4, 3 KOs). A body shot finished Miller. Williams, trained by Roy Jones Jr., won the NBA title.

