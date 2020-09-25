M&R Boxing Promotions Presented “Drive-In at the Fair” Live outdoor Boxing experience Thursday night at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo, Miami, Florida. In the main event, Melvin “Melo” Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) continued his march towards a world title opportunity by stopping Yeison Vargas (17-5, 12 KOs) of Colombia in round one.

In the co-feature, former WBC flyweight world champion Cristofer “Latigo” Rosales (31-5, 21 KOs) scored a dominating eight round unanimous decision over durable Mexican journeyman Samuel Gutierrez (16-27-6, 6 KOs).

The Lopez-Vargas bout started off with both boxers letting their hands go but nothing significant landing, but this quickly changed. Lopez launched a jab followed by a powerful left hook that froze Vargas who was out on his feet before crashing to the canvas. The referee immediately waved off the bout as Vargas was in no condition to continue, let alone going to beat a 10 count. The official time of the stoppage was 1:03 of round one.

Meanwhile, Rosales got in some valuable live rounds of work with the game Gutierrez. Rosales fought at close quarters, switched often from conventional to southpaw, boxed from a distance, and showed good head movement. A complete performance. The official judges all agreed with tallies of 79-73.

Both Melo and Rosales are managed by WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez).

Rounding out the card…

Serik Musadilov TKO 2 Kent Holla

9vacant American Boxing Federation Atlantic cruiser title)

Emmanueal Austin TKO 1 Jonathan Hines

Feifilimai Faiva UD Jaica Pavilus 4rds

Tayre Jones TKO1 Dalton Treaster

Isaiah Thompson TKO 1 Marvin Prather

Frank Diaz TKO 1 Don Stewart

Chris Otero KO 1 Kijuan Edwards

The event was aired on the M&R Boxing Promotions Facebook page.