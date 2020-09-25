September 25, 2020
Estrada. Chocolatico, Martinez tripleheader Oct 23

Matchroom return to Mexico on Friday October 23 at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City with a World title triple-header led by champions Juan Francisco Estrada, Román ‘Chocolatito’ González and Julio Cesar Martinez, live on DAZN in the US and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

Juan Francisco Estrada (40-3 27 KOs) will defend his WBC super flyweight title in a rematch with Carlos Cuadras (39-3-1 27 KOs). Chocolatito (49-2 41 KOs) will defend his WBA super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez (25-3 11 KOs).

Victory in Mexico City for both Estrada and Chocolatito could lead to a rematch between the pair eight years after Chocolatito won their first meeting, but Cuadras has other ideas.

The third world title fight on the bill sees Julio Cesar Martinez (16-1 12 KOs) putting his WBC flyweight strap on the line against IBO beltholder Maximino Flores (25-4-2 17 KOs).

Three of Eddie Hearn’s young tyros make their return to action on the bill, with Diego Pacheco (9-0 7 KOs) boxing for the tenth time in the paid ranks, Austin Williams (5-0 4 KOs) making a second foray outside the States in his sixth pro fight and Otha Jones III (5-0 2 KOs) also boxing for the sixth time as a pro.

“I can’t wait for our return to Mexico with this triple-header of World title action,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Three of the very best World champions are in action and in real tests for their crowns.

  • Very entertaining card. I have my doubts about Carlos Cuadras, who only three losses happened not long ago, almost one after other in a spam of 24 months in a clear indication of decline, now at 32, along with Gonzalez 33, age can come to the surface overnight.

