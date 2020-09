Weights from Denmark Dina Thorslund 121.7 vs. Nina Radovanovic 118.8

(WBO female super bantamweight title) Filip Hrgović 247.8 vs. Alexandre Kartozia 220.5

Oliver Zaren 166.4 vs. Konstantin Alexandrov 166

Oliver Mollenberg 146.4 vs. Nikola Vlajkov 147.7

Jacob Bank 163.1 vs. Birkan Garib 162.7

Martin Foru 170.4 vs. Tarkan Oezcoban 171.1

Payman Akbari 130.1 vs. Marko Petrovic 129.9 Venue: Struer Energi Park in Struer, Denmark

Venue: Struer Energi Park in Struer, Denmark

Promoter: Team Sauerland

