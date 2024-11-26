By Mauricio Sulaimán

President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán

We are about to leave for Hamburg, Germany, to celebrate our annual Convention, which will be from December 8 to 13 in a city that will greet us with great Christmas spirit and a shimmer, with its traditions which are so special.

This week is a very special one in the United States, as the Thanksgiving holiday unites many families for memorable times together. May the spirit of unity and love reign in as many as possible. Stay away from the phone and computer, put it down and out and enjoy those who are close to you in person. This who really matters. Give thanks for what you have, as there are many who are not as fortunate.

The World Boxing Council was founded in 1963 when the then President of Mexico, Don Adolfo López Mateos, called a meeting in Mexico City of the most important commissions of the boxing world. Don Adolfo was a boxer in his youth, and was a passionate fan who saw that very few Mexicans obtained opportunities to fight for a world championship. From that meeting arose the establishment of the WBC on February 14, 1963, that being the first Convention.

The Conventions have grown and developed impressively. At its inception, it was basically a meeting of the governing board and some seminars with specific topics. Today it is the annual gathering of the boxing community from around the world: commissioners, ring officials, promoters, managers, legendary champions, current champions, and upcoming talent find their way to enjoy a week full surprises, great meetings, and fun among all.

When my dear father, José Sulaiman, was elected President in Tunisia in 1975, he accepted, but on the condition that he had free rein to implement all kinds of vital changes and necessary innovations that this sport so badly needed.

Boxing is a contact sport, dangerous by nature, but before the WBC it was savage, brutal, uncontrolled, and even inhuman. The WBC has been the only one concerned with and focused upon addressing countless issues to minimize the risk to those who step into the ring.

It all began with Don Jose’s vision, foresight, and wisdom. Having been an amateur boxer and then passing through a gamut of activities in a boxing commission – assistant, errand boy, judge, referee, ring announcer, inspector, commissioner of the municipality, state, region, country, and North America – he knew everything, absolutely everything that happened in the world of boxing. Back then it was a cruel sport where the fighter was just merchandise.

Having decision-making power, he began a series of medical and scientific studies, opinion forums, rule reviews, practical situations and from this, developed specific committees.

He transformed the WBC into an efficient business model type of organization, even as a non profit one, structured the activities as such because he had a degree in Business Administration he also deeply cared for its hands on participants and created the platform based on committees; Medical, technical, ring officials, legal committees and as time went by more were created; the WBC has a global platform with thousands of people, dedicated body and soul and spirit, to making boxing safer.

All the great rules of modern boxing have been discussed, formalized, and instituted at the Conventions:

Reduction from 15 to 12 rounds

Official weigh-in one day before the fight

Institution of the fourth rope in the ring

Mandatory life insurance

Mandatory medical exams

Mandatory anti-doping tests

2-minute rounds for women

Many, many more

We are in 2024 and we face never imagined challenges for further improving developments, because life has changed so much and in some quarters, there is an absolute loss of values. Anarchy rules, abuse of power there is an absolute lack of respect and order.

Boxing is the sport that has advanced the most for the protection of athletes; The rules have constantly evolved to humanize the competition, many lives have been saved and the quality of life after years in the ring has improved significantly.

Unfortunately, a ridiculous number of boxing variations have been created in recent years that are incredibly popular and accepted by the authorities of some countries even though there has been a dramatic regression in the care and welfare of the athlete.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) has many forms, there are many leagues or companies and is in itself the form of boxing that existed 120 years ago. Brutal, savage, very little or no protection for the fighters.

I repeat, it is difficult to believe that these grotesque spectacles are allowed and that the authorities of some countries allow them:

Bare-knuckle boxing – it is boxing without gloves, savage and brutal, cuts, blood, broken noses and hands. Awful and appalling regressive savagery.

Slapping competition – Yes! Slapping. They stand face to face and hit each other taking turns, without any protection, until one of the two can no longer stand it or is knocked over and rendered senseless, with no opportunity to dodge, duck or parry.

Dirty boxing – New form, with MMA gloves and no rules.

Influencers boxing – Highly dangerous as there are no prior medical examinations, level of competition, monitoring of how they get into the ring.

These and many more exist. There are those who organize them, those who broadcast them and those who watch them.

In boxing, some groups of fans, media and even a few fighters have tried to backtrack on the care of the athlete; they seek more brutality, more bloodlust to be more attractive to a certain sector of the current market. They have asked to return fights to 15 rounds, for women to fight in 3-minute rounds and even for anti-doping tests to be eliminated.

The answer is very simple, NEVER.

The WBC will not sacrifice safety and health in exchange for ratings or economic and commercial interests of third parties.

Boxing is the best sport of humanity, it must be respected, dignified, cherished honored and protected above all. None of these variations should be called Boxing. Events with different rules or the palpable lack of them, cannot be considered legitimate Boxing…Period.

Our 62nd Convention in Hamburg will analyze in detail a wide variety of topics to continue with the process of caring for and about our fighters.

Did you know that…

Boxing, unlike all the modalities described in this note, is regulated by government entities worldwide since it is a combat sport; it has been a highly monitored sport and has continually evolved unlike any other modality that is freely organized without any restrictions or adequate protection.

Anecdote from today…

The Conventions are held with open sessions in which everyone can participate with absolute transparency and impartiality. One of the most important ones is the ratings session; Division by division, the top 15 are reviewed and the microphone is opened for anyone who wants to present their case and consider moves in favor of their representatives.

There are cases that can get heated, since promoters usually passionately argue for their fighters, others rise to protect their own in the same division and it is common for the discussion to start; My father, as President of the WBC, allowed discussions up to a certain level and then he would intervene to maintain things in order. I remember me telling me, “My son, what a situation. My dear Sampson Lewcowicz never stops talking, he doesn’t listen to reason, and he is always on the verge of getting into fights with Don Majeski or Ahmet Oner or Dan Goossen, he can be almost implacable. But how I love him.” In all of the Conventions, without exception, Don Jose had to intervene and order Sampson to sit down. It is now a tradition that even if there is no discussion, Sampson stands up and I ask him to sit down with hearty laughter from all the attendees.

I appreciate your comments at [email protected].