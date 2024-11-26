Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza and Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez thrilled fans with a Fight of the Year contender last December, and both look to pick up where their dramatic 12th round left off in their December 7 rematch at Phoenix’s Footprint Center. 6’1 Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) edged Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) via majority decision to capture the WBO featherweight world title in ESPN’s Upset of the Year. From the time ring announcer Mark Shunock said “AND NEW,” a rematch appeared inevitable.
Rafael Espinoza: “I know it will be a war. And it’ll help that I can fight against any version of Ramirez. I’ll be ready whether he wants to fight at a close range or from a distance. Like I said before the first fight, I’m not leaving without the title…my top priority is to defeat Ramirez on December 7. After that, we’ll see who I can unify with. For now, my sole focus is beating Ramirez.”
Robeisy Ramirez: “In camp, my father got really sick. He almost passed away. That affected me a lot. My father is in Cuba, and I can’t go back. I couldn’t visit him in the hospital. So, that affected me greatly…a victory would put me where I belong. We have to see how this fight will unfold, but unification showdowns and fights against the best of the division are always on the table.”
Good fight and looking forward to rematch. What can Ramirez do differently this time?
This time he getting Destroyed.