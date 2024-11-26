Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza and Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez thrilled fans with a Fight of the Year contender last December, and both look to pick up where their dramatic 12th round left off in their December 7 rematch at Phoenix’s Footprint Center. 6’1 Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) edged Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) via majority decision to capture the WBO featherweight world title in ESPN’s Upset of the Year. From the time ring announcer Mark Shunock said “AND NEW,” a rematch appeared inevitable.

Rafael Espinoza: “I know it will be a war. And it’ll help that I can fight against any version of Ramirez. I’ll be ready whether he wants to fight at a close range or from a distance. Like I said before the first fight, I’m not leaving without the title…my top priority is to defeat Ramirez on December 7. After that, we’ll see who I can unify with. For now, my sole focus is beating Ramirez.”

Robeisy Ramirez: “In camp, my father got really sick. He almost passed away. That affected me a lot. My father is in Cuba, and I can’t go back. I couldn’t visit him in the hospital. So, that affected me greatly…a victory would put me where I belong. We have to see how this fight will unfold, but unification showdowns and fights against the best of the division are always on the table.”