Boxing star “King” Ryan Garcia and Japanese kickboxing sensation Rukiya Anpo went face-to-face at a press conference in Beverly Hills on Tuesday ahead of their PPV special exhibition showdown presented by RIZIN and FANMIO taking place Monday, December 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT (U.S. date and time) live from Tokyo, Japan. The boutstyles will be fought at 153-pounds, with full boxing rules implemented across eight two-minute rounds.

Ryan Garcia: “He tried to knock out Manny Pacquiao and it pissed me off, so now I have to teach him a lesson and teach him how to box. He’s got some size and he’s real excited right now, but I’m gonna have to settle him down and knock him out. We’re gonna put a whupping on this boy…I beat up a pound-for-pound champion, and you are not at that level. You’re gonna get a whupping. You’re not good, you’re just big. I’m gonna knock you out in front of the world. You may think this is Hollywood, but this is for real. You’re gonna see who the king is.”

Rukiya Anpo: “Hello America! Today I have something I’d like to say directly to Ryan. We know that Ryan likes to make excuses, miss weight and lacks professionalism. He’s got no sportsmanship and no respect. Yet he dares to call himself ‘King’. On fight day I will show him that we fight for honor and legacy. I bring the real Samurai spirit and will show him exactly where he belongs…he better be grateful to me, I gave him this opportunity. I’ve fought in front of 50,000 people, he doesn’t know what he’s in for. I feel he’s been very disrespectful to the sport. He’s a fake king.”