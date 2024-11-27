November 26, 2024
Boxing News

Golden Boy Statement

“Golden Boy Promotions has exclusive rights to Ryan Garcia’s fights. The organizers of this event (Garcia vs. Anpo) have acknowledged as such and have agreed in writing that our sign-off is needed for this event to occur. As no such sign-off has been given, as of today there is no event with Ryan Garcia. ” – Golden Boy

Kingry-Anpo Press Conference

Top Boxing News

