Matchroom inks Pat Brown Team GB Olympian Pat Brown has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his professional debut at cruiserweight in 2025, live worldwide on DAZN. Brown, who will be trained by Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis at the V.I.P Gym in Astley alongside Matchroom stablemates Jack Catterall, Cameron Vuong and Conner Tudsbury, broke into the Great Britain set-up in 2022 with his heavy-handed, all-action style. Gonzalez-Estrada clash in Panama Like this: Like Loading...

