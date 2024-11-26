A clash of former world title challengers headlines All Star Boxing’s last show of 2024 as Cristian “Chicharito” Gonzalez (15-2-1 8 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico takes on Leroy “El Sensacional” Estrada (18-4 5 KO’s) of La Chorrera, Panama in a 10 round main event this Friday at the Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama.

Added to the undercard are familiar faces who have appeared on recent broadcast including Nicaragua’s most popular female fighter, Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega (8-5 2 KO’s) who fans saw fighting on Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez July homecoming return as a Co-feature and successfully defending her WBO Latino title. WBA #2 WBO #4 Ortega will now make her 3rd defense of the same belt as she faces Susana “Susy” Gavidia Panameño in a Trilogy match, a win leaves her at the doorstep for an early title shot next year.

Popular undefeated welterweight contender Harvin “Manimal” Aguirre (13-0 9 KO’s) of Barrio Cisneros Managua, Nicaragua will defend his WBC Fecarbox and WBA FEDECENTRO titles against the rugged Ismael “Guerrero Azteca” Urieta (16-11-1 11 KO) of Estado de Mexico, Mexico in a 10-round match.

Continuing the evening action is Aguirre’s stablemate, the world ranked WBO #2 WBA #3 Nataly Delgado (15-7-2 5 KO’s) of Santiago de Veraguas, Panama putting her WBA Fedelatin Female Super flyweight title on the line against former Kick Boxing champion now undefeated as a pro Rini Khoudari (7-0-1 3 KO) of Bogota, Colombia over 10 rounds.

Kicking off the TV Telecast is a local crossroads battle featuring Super flyweight prospect Angel Bethancourt (5-0 5 KO’s) against once beaten Issac Samaniego (4-1 1 KO) in a 6-round clash.

ESPN Knockout airs live to all of Latin American at 9:00PM / EDT.