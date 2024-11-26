November 26, 2024
Boxing Results

Touissant, Scala victorious on Long Island

After dropping two of his last three bouts, super welterweight Wendy “The Haitian Fire” Touissant (16-3, 7 KOs), got back into the win column in his return on Saturday night at the sold out Paramount in Huntington, NY. Touissant, the hometown favorite, hammered out a majority decision over Brian “El Capitan” Arregui (now 10-5, 7 KOs). The scores were 80-72, 79-73, and a shocking 76-76.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super welterweight Micky Scala (11-0, 6 KOs) rtook a six round unanimous decision over Luis “Conrazon De Oro” Caraballo Ramos (7-6-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 60-54.

