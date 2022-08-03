Fight week kicked off Wednesday with a media workout in Downtown Belfast, and featherweight contender Michael “Mick” Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs), the two-time Irish Olympian and Belfast native, went through the paces in front of an adoring crowd. The fans will pack The SSE Arena Belfast in three days for Conlan’s clash with Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs) on ESPN+. Conlan hopes to rebound from his dramatic 12th-round KO defeat to Leigh Wood.

Like this: Like Loading...